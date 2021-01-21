Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

A third Sanik School will be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Haldina village of Malakhera tehsil of Alwar for the establishment of the school, an official statement said on Thursday.

The land worth ₹8.41 crore would be allocated free of cost for the opening of the school , it added.

With this decision of the state government, children from Alwar and other nearby districts will be able to get a good education and get better opportunities to serve the country by joining the Army, the statement said.