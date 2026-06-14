NEET UG re-exam admit card expected to be released today. Check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the re-examination of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 sometime today, according to several reports. However, the exact timing of the release of the admit card is not yet confirmed. NEET is one of the most competitive exams in India, held for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country (File Photo/PTI)

Candidates who will appear for the re-test of NEET will be able to access and download their admit card only from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET re-exam will be held on June 21 from between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

The re-examination is being conducted after the NEET (UG) original test, held on May 3, was cancelled over alleged paper leak and other irregularities.

Also read: Air Force planes, CAPF escorts: NEET-UG re-exam question papers get two-layer security

NEET is one of the most competitive exams in India, held for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. A total of 22.05 lakh students appeared for the exam held on May 3, while around 22.75 lakh students had registered for it.

While the admit card for re-NEET is yet to be released, the NTA released the city intimation slip on June 7. With this slip, the students get to know the city where their examination centre is located so that they can make travel and accommodation arrangements accordingly.

Also read: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new

How to download re-Neet admit card: Once released, students can follow these steps to download their admit cards-

Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Enter your application number, date of birth/password, and the security captcha code.

Click on the Submit button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference. Also read: Delhi, Punjab, Odisha: States roll out free travel for NEET-UG re-exam candidates

Enhancements done by NTA for re-NEET NTA has introduced some ‘enhancements’ for conducting the re-test of NEET to design the exam around candidates' needs.

These include a 195 minutes window to absorb invigilation formalities at the beginning and the end of the exam, doubling of the rough-work pages from two to four and inclusion of rough-work pages at the front and back of the booklet now to particularly help left-handed candidates, which constitute nearly 10% of the total aspirants.