Delhi, Punjab, Odisha: States roll out free travel for NEET-UG re-exam candidates

Several states are stepping in to support students appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, with free or subsidised transport announced to ensure hassle-free access to exam centres amid summer heat and logistical challenges. A police official passes by a poster during a protest staged by Youth Congress members over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam (PTI)

Odisha In Odisha, the Commerce & Transport Department has directed the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) to allow NEET candidates to travel free of cost on state-run buses upon showing valid admit cards.

The facility will be applicable across all 134 examination centres in the state and is expected to benefit around 56,983 candidates. Officials said the decision, taken on the direction of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to ensure hassle-free transportation, reduce financial burden on economically weaker students, and minimise health risks such as heatstroke during peak summer conditions.

Punjab In Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led state cabinet has approved a similar waiver of fares on Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC buses for candidates travelling to exam centres. The benefit also extends to one accompanying attendant per student on June 20, 21 and 22.

Uttarakhand The Pushkar Singh Dhami-government on Wednesday announced free travel in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses for permanent residents appearing in the exam.

Candidates can travel free in ordinary-category buses from two days before the exam, on the exam day, and up to two days after for return journeys.

Delhi The decision follows a similar announcement by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who said students would be allowed free travel in DTC buses on producing valid admit cards, ensuring “no student faces inconvenience on an important day.”

How students can avail the offer Students appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination can avail the free travel facility by showing their valid admit card while boarding state-run buses, with no separate registration or ticket required.

NEET-UG re-exam on June 21 The NEET-UG re-examination was scheduled after the original exam held on May 3 was cancelled following a paper leak and allegations of irregularities, which are currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The National Testing Agency and the National Medical Commission have assured parliamentary panels that enhanced security, monitoring systems, and fool-proof arrangements are in place to ensure a fair and transparent conduct of the re-exam. The exams will be held again on June 21.