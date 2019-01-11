RPF Constable Admit Card released for Group A, B, F posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can easily download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F online.

RRB has already declared the admit card or call letter for the phase IIIof group C and D the exam of which has been postponed.

RPF admit card 2019: How to download

Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

On the home page, click on call letter

Click on the group of exam you are appearing- A, B or F

Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Call letter/admit card will appear

Download and take its print out

Here’s the direct link to download the call letter

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 08:53 IST