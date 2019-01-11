RPF Constable Admit Card released for Group A, B, F posts
RPF Constable Call Letter: Download admit card for group A, B, P posts.education Updated: Jan 11, 2019 08:57 IST
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can easily download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F online.
RRB has already declared the admit card or call letter for the phase IIIof group C and D the exam of which has been postponed.
RPF admit card 2019: How to download
Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in
On the home page, click on call letter
Click on the group of exam you are appearing- A, B or F
Log-in using registration number and date of birth
Call letter/admit card will appear
Download and take its print out
Here’s the direct link to download the call letter
First Published: Jan 11, 2019 08:53 IST