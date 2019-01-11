 RPF Constable Admit Card released for Group A, B, F posts
RPF Constable Admit Card released for Group A, B, F posts

education Updated: Jan 11, 2019 08:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPF Constable Call letter available for download(Creengrab of RPF)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can easily download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F online.

RRB has already declared the admit card or call letter for the phase IIIof group C and D the exam of which has been postponed.

RPF admit card 2019: How to download

Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

On the home page, click on call letter

Click on the group of exam you are appearing- A, B or F

Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Call letter/admit card will appear

Download and take its print out

Here’s the direct link to download the call letter

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 08:53 IST

