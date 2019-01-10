RPF SI Exam postponed, check updates here

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has postponed the computer-based exam for the Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment that was to be held from January 9 to January 13.

A notification on the RPF website said, “Due to representations by candidates, the online exam scheduled on January 9th has been postponed.”

The RPF recruitment board has not released the fresh dates for the exam. However, candidates will get SMS alert once the notification is released.

Moreover, the website is also flashing the notice that the exams in Kerala have also been postponed. “Due to the unrest in Kerala the Exams scheduled from 5th Jan to 10th Jan is postponed in Kerala state,” as per the official notice.

The admit cards for the RPF group-wise recruitment examination for the constable and SI were already released at rpfonlinereg.co.in on December 30.

Candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 11:42 IST