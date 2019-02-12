RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key 2018 release expected soon, check latest update, steps to download here

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys for the RRB ALP second stage examination anytime soon. The examinations were conducted by RRB on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8.

Various candidates faced some technical issues in taking the test therefore RRB had scheduled another exam for such candidates on February 8, 2019. There area total of 64, 371 vacancies to be filled with this recruitment. The admit card for RRB second stage ALP exam was uploaded on February 5, 2019.

Once released, candidates can check the answer key on the website of RRB (region).

An RRB official told NDTV that the answer key for the RRB ALP second stage examination will be released soon. However, the date is yet not confirmed.

RRB had announced vacancies for ALP 2018 Recruitment for a total of 64371 posts, out of which 27795 vacancies are for Loco Pilot and 36576 are for Technician.

The RRB ALP second stage exams were conducted in computer based test mode (CBT).

The results of first stage of the exam (CEN 01/ 2018) were declared on November 2, 2018 the exams for which, were conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018. The list of first stage exam qualifiers was released in which 1 lakh 97 thousand 784 candidates have qualified who are eligible to take the second stage exam of RRB ALP.

How to check RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key:

Visit the official website of RRB (any region)

Under the public notice section, click on answer key link

Key in your login details ()application/ roll number, date of exam, RRB etc) in the login page that will appear.

Your answer key will be displayed.

Download and match your answers.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 08:03 IST