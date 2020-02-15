e-paper
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2020 declared for class 6 entrance exam, here’s how to check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) entrance exam conducted for admission in class 6th.

Feb 15, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) entrance exam conducted for admission in class 6th.

Candidates can check their result in the merit list released online at biharboard.online. A total of 60 girls and 60 boys have been shortlisted for the medical exam. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam will have to appear for medical exam after which the final selection list will be released.

Here’s the direct link to check SAV 2020 merit list

A total of 11,436 candidates had appeared for the prelims entrance exam.Out of the 11, 436 candidates, 8617 were boys and 2819 were girls.1180 candidates had taken the main exam. The main exam had two papers each carrying 150 marks.

