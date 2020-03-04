e-paper
Home / Education / Special parent-teachers meetings being organised in government, aided schools in northeast Delhi

Special parent-teachers meetings being organised in government, aided schools in northeast Delhi

Schools in the area are closed till March 7, while board exams are being conducted amid tight security.

education Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:37 IST
New Delhi
Special parent-teacher meetings are being organised in government and aided schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

“The teachers will counsel parents and students in view of the violence in the area,” a senior Directorate of Education official said.

Schools in the area are closed till March 7, while board exams are being conducted amid tight security.

