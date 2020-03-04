Special parent-teachers meetings being organised in government, aided schools in northeast Delhi

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:37 IST

Special parent-teacher meetings are being organised in government and aided schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

“The teachers will counsel parents and students in view of the violence in the area,” a senior Directorate of Education official said.

Schools in the area are closed till March 7, while board exams are being conducted amid tight security.