SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:58 IST

Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Junior Hindi Translator (Tier-1) on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional official website of SSC. Admit card for SSC JHT (Tier-1) has been released only for four regions, namely North Western region, Central region, Madhya Pradesh region, and Western region.

The online recruitment examination for SSC JHT (Tier-1) is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2019. Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to the respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here are the links (region-wise) to download the SSC JHT (Tier-1) admit card:

North Western Region

Central region

Madhya Pradesh region

Western region

How to download the SSC JHT (Tier-1) admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the admit card section

3.Click on the region from which you have applied for the SSC JHT examination

4.SSC regional website will appear on the display screen

5.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Status / Download Admit Card For Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator And Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Tier-I), 2019 To Be Held On 26/11/2019’

6.A new page will appear on the display screen

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Admit card will appear on the display screen

9.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.