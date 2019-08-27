Students, teachers from low pupil count govt Sanskrit schools, colleges set to be shifted

education

Struggling to find an adequate number of students wishing to pursue the study of Sanskrit, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered shifting of students from those government-run and aided Sanskrit schools and colleges that have low pupil count to other nearby Sanskrit institutions, said officials.

Besides, the government has also asked officials to adjust teachers of these institutions in other schools and colleges having vacant teaching posts, they added.

The move is expected to result in dozens of Sanskrit institutions being shut down, they conceded.

UP presently has 973 government and government-aided Sanskrit teaching institutions that include 567 of secondary school level and 406 of degree level.

“The move is in line with instructions given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath while chairing a review meeting held in the state capital on June 17. Based on the CM’s instructions, now deputy education director (Sanskrit) Pramod Kumar has written to all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) and divisional deputy inspectors (Sanskrit education) concerned instructing them to inspect the Sanskrit schools under their respective jurisdiction immediately,” said a senior education department official on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

The missive dated August 6, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, asked these two officials to jointly submit a report so that the shifting/adjustment of the teachers and students can be implemented at the earliest.

The move has, however, not gone down well with teachers of Sanskrit schools and colleges.

District general secretary and spokesman of Pradeshik Sanskrit Vidayalay adhyapak Sangh Acharya Pt Rajesh Mishra ‘Dheer’ said the move was unjust.

He claimed there were many institutions which lack an adequate number of students but the government were providing funds to keep them functional.

He said the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan-New Delhi was one such example where a whopping over Rs 200 crore was given annually besides the funds for salary but the number of students was nowhere near those studying in Sanskrit schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra also pointed out Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Ujjain where too despite huge funds being provided, the number of students was very low.

“This move would end up shutting down a number of Sanskrit institutions and ultimately contribute towards ending Sanskriteducation,” said Mishra and added that the reasons behind low count of students in Sanskrit institutions need to be analyzed.

He also claimed that Sanskrit schools were running on grants given by individuals over the years and the government had failed to even repair the dilapidated buildings of these institutions. He also said that since 1994, no new recruitments had taken place in these schools and this has created an acute shortage of teachers.

“In Prayagraj alone, out of 42 schools, 14 are without teachers and a dozen have just one teacher. The fact that no effort has been made to provide employment to students passing out with Sanskrit education has also contributed towards youngsters and parents losing interest in pursuing Sanskrit education,” he said.

