Students to get 10 extra marks for motivating parents to vote

In a move to push the polling percentage high this Lok Sabha elections 2019 on May 6, the day Lucknow will go to polls, schools are adopting several methods like marches, competitions and extra marks to motivate students to urge their parents to vote on the election day.

Christ Church College has decided to give extra marks to students to promote voting. “Ten marks will be added to those students’ final results whose parents will vote in the elections,” RK Chattree, principal of the school, said.

The school has put up a banner on the gate that reads: “Voting is the expression of commitment to self and to the country. We appeal all the parents to exercise their right to vote. The college promises to award 10 marks to the students’ final result whose parents will vote.”

Similarly, other schools are also taking different measures to promote voting percentage.

The district administration was already working to boost the poll percentage in the state. “In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, 58.44% votes were polled in the state. We are taking these measures to increase the poll percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 12:58 IST