e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Tamil Nadu TN TET Certificate of marks 2019 released at trb.tn.nic.in, here’s how to download

TN TET Certificate of marks 2019 : Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the certificate of marks for candidates who passed in paper 1 and Paper 2 in Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET).

education Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:41 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the certificate of marks for candidates who passed in paper 1 and Paper 2 in Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET).
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the certificate of marks for candidates who passed in paper 1 and Paper 2 in Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). (trb.tn.nic.in)
         

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the certificate of marks for candidates who passed in paper 1 and Paper 2 in Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). TNTET Paper 1 examination was held on June 8 and Paper II examination was held on June 9.

A total of 1,62,314 candidates had appeared in Paper 1 and 3,79,733 candidates had appeared in paper 2 of the examination.

Candidates who have passed in paper 1 and Paper 2 can download the certificate of marks from the Teachers Recruitment Board official website at trb.tn.nic.in within three months from its release.

TNTET certificate of marks: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board 2) Click on the link for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 - Certificate of Marks 3) Click on the link given at the bottom of the new page that reads ‘Click - Certificate of marks’ 4) Login in the new page that opens with user Id and date of birth 5) Download and take a printout of the certificate of marks

Here is the direct link to go to the login page for downloading TNTET certificate of marks.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:32 IST

tags
top news
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Indian banks risk losing $9 billion revenue to e-wallets by 2025
Indian banks risk losing $9 billion revenue to e-wallets by 2025
Mughal, British era history should not be taught in school: BJP MLA
Mughal, British era history should not be taught in school: BJP MLA
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News