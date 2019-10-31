Tamil Nadu TN TET Certificate of marks 2019 released at trb.tn.nic.in, here’s how to download

education

Oct 31, 2019

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the certificate of marks for candidates who passed in paper 1 and Paper 2 in Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). TNTET Paper 1 examination was held on June 8 and Paper II examination was held on June 9.

A total of 1,62,314 candidates had appeared in Paper 1 and 3,79,733 candidates had appeared in paper 2 of the examination.

Candidates who have passed in paper 1 and Paper 2 can download the certificate of marks from the Teachers Recruitment Board official website at trb.tn.nic.in within three months from its release.

TNTET certificate of marks: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board 2) Click on the link for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 - Certificate of Marks 3) Click on the link given at the bottom of the new page that reads ‘Click - Certificate of marks’ 4) Login in the new page that opens with user Id and date of birth 5) Download and take a printout of the certificate of marks

Here is the direct link to go to the login page for downloading TNTET certificate of marks.

Oct 31, 2019