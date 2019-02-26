Telangana TSBIE admit card 2019 for 1st, 2nd year released, here are the details

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit card/ hall ticket of the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year examination on its official website bie.telegana.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets online from the official website.

The Telangana Board Examination for paper 1 will be commence from February 27 and for paper 2 the exam will be conducted from February 28.

Telangana intermediate exams 2019 admit card: How to download

Log on to the official website at bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link given at the top to download for hall tickets, on the home page

Fill in your hall ticket number

Click on submit

Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

