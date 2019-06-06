Three from Maharashtra among 50 all-India NEET 2019 toppers

Three students from Maharashtra - Sarthak Bhat, Sairaj Mane and Siddhant Date - were among the top 50 scorers in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2019 — the nationwide examination held to select candidates for undergraduate medical and dental courses.

NEET 2019 results were announced on Wednesday.

Bhat is the state topper, with an all-India rank of six.

Disha Agrawal (all-India rank 52) from Akola in Maharashtra stood eighth among girls in the country, and was the state topper among girls.

Mane, a student from Sangli, ranked second in the state, with an all-India rank of 34.

Date from Junnar stood third, the 50th rank in the country.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the exam, with a percentile score of 99.99.

A total of 14.10 lakh students from the country took the exams this year, and 7.97 lakh cleared it. Maharashtra had the largest chunk of students appearing for the exams (2.16 lakh), of which 81,171 have cleared.

The qualifying criterion for open category aspirants was 50 percentile, or 134 marks.

For other reserved categories, including OBCs, Scheduled SCs and STs, it is 40 percentile and above.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 10:34 IST