e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

TN TRB Recruitment 2019: Application process postponed for 2340 Assistant Professor vacancies in Tamil Nadu

TN TRB Recruitment 2019: TNTRB has postponed the online applications for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education.

education Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:59 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TNTRB has postponed the online applications for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education.
TNTRB has postponed the online applications for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has postponed the online applications for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education for the year 2018-19.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, TNTRB said, “Due to technical reasons, the online registration for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education (Notification No.12/2019, dated 28.08.2019) is postponed from the scheduled date i.e. 04.09.2019. New date for online registration will be announced shortly.”

The registration process was to begin on September 4.

Candidates for these posts will be selected by ranking and shortlisting followed by preparation of rank cum communal roster for certificate verification and interview. The candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:3. Marks will be awarded to all candidates based on the certificates uploaded along with the Application Forms as per criteria which has to be confirmed/finalised after due verification by the certificate verification team and also the marks awarded during the time of Interview.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:56 IST

tags
more from education
trending topics
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019PM Modi in RussiaChandrayaan 2Kartarpur CorridorEconomic SlowdownRishi KapoorGanesh Visarjan 2019Ganeshotsav 2019Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesBrexitUS Open 2019DK Shivakumar
top news
    latest news
      don't miss