TN TRB Recruitment 2019: Application process postponed for 2340 Assistant Professor vacancies in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has postponed the online applications for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education for the year 2018-19.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, TNTRB said, “Due to technical reasons, the online registration for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education (Notification No.12/2019, dated 28.08.2019) is postponed from the scheduled date i.e. 04.09.2019. New date for online registration will be announced shortly.”

The registration process was to begin on September 4.

Candidates for these posts will be selected by ranking and shortlisting followed by preparation of rank cum communal roster for certificate verification and interview. The candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:3. Marks will be awarded to all candidates based on the certificates uploaded along with the Application Forms as per criteria which has to be confirmed/finalised after due verification by the certificate verification team and also the marks awarded during the time of Interview.

