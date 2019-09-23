TN TRB Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu teacher’s recruitment exam on September 27, everything you need to know

education

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment examination is scheduled to take place on September 27 to fill 2144 vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other departments of the state for the year 2018-2019. Candidates appearing in the examination are advice to gear up their preparation as exams are round the corner.

Aspirants can go through the computer based examination mock test for their final round of preparation. Candidates are also advice to download their admit card and take its print out for the recruitment examination. The examination will be conducted from September 27 to September 29, 2019.

Time Table of the recruitment examination:

1.Physics: September 27

2.History: September 27

3.Zoology: September 27

4.Economics: September 27

5.Botany: September 27

6.Physical Education: September 27

7.Geography: September 27

8.Home Science: September 27

9.Political Science: September 27

10.Indian Culture: September 27

11.English: September 28FN12

12.Microbiology: September 28

13.Biochemistry: September 28

14.Commerce: September 28

15.Chemistry: September 28

16.Tamil: September 29

17.Mathematics: September 29

The Computer based recruitment exam will consist of 150 MCQ carrying one mark each.

•110 MCQ: Main subject

•30 MCQ: Educational methodology

•10 MCQ: General knowledge.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of following criteria:

1.Computer based examination

2.Document verification

