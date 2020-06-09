e-paper
Tripura to appoint over 300 teachers in schools and colleges

A recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 337 vacancies of teachers, out of which 175 will be made graduate teachers, 65 post-graduate teachers for secondary level, 42 undergraduate teachers and 15 graduate teachers for elementary level of education.

Jun 09, 2020
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Amid salary cuts and freezing of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tripura government has announced its decision to fill various teaching posts in schools and colleges in the state. A recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 337 vacancies of teachers, out of which 175 will be made graduate teachers, 65 post-graduate teachers for secondary level, 42 undergraduate teachers and 15 graduate teachers for elementary level of education.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to appoint 40 assistant professors in colleges.

“We have sent a requisition to the Tripura Recruitment Board to start the process for selection of the school teachers,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday evening.

Regarding assistant professors, the minister said that they have 4 posts each for Bengali, Sanskrit, Political Science, and Human Physiology, 10 for English, 5 for Education and History, and two each for Zoology and Botany. “The assistant professors would be appointed through Tripura Public Service Commission,” he said.

A total of 1,90,278 unemployed persons have registered with the Tripura government’s Career Portal till May 31 this year. Out of them, 54,383 unemployed have educational qualification up to Class 10, 9737 have educational qualification till Class 8, another 18,074 are Class nine pass, 54,383 are Class 10 qualified, 1,659 have education till Class 11 and 50,433 have till Class 12.

Apart from this, there are 1,925 and another 2021 unemployed persons who have diplomas after Class 10 and Class 12 respectively. The state has more than 40,445 graduates, 10,065 post-graduates, 44 postgraduate diploma holders, 113 Ph.D. holders and 176 Industrial Training Institute passouts, who are unemployed.

