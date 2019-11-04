e-paper
Trying to make Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings part of moral education, says J-K Higher Education Secretary

The week-long celebration function on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was inaugurated by Rohella at the Government Degree College here on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir)
Trying to make Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings part of moral education, says Talat Parvez Rohella. (Representational image)
Trying to make Guru Nanak Dev's teachings part of moral education, says Talat Parvez Rohella. (Representational image)
         

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is trying to make the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji a part of children’s moral and ethical education, has said Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education.

Speaking to ANI, Rohella said: “We have been blessed by the support of many committees of the school to organise this function. We have been trying to make the philosophical teachings of Guru Nanak Ji a part of children’s moral and ethical education.”

The week-long celebration function on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was inaugurated by Rohella at the Government Degree College here on Saturday.

“We hope that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev take our children on the path of universal brotherhood and service towards humanity,” he said.

Narinder Singh, chief of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said the objective of this function was to inculcate Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of universal brotherhood and his beliefs among the children.

