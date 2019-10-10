e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

UBTER 2019 admit card for Group D recruitment released, here’s how to download at ubtergd.in

UBTER 2019 Admit Card: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) on Thursday issued the admit card for Group D recruitment exam in the state Judiciary.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:47 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UBTER 2019 Admit Card: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) on Thursday issued the admit card for Group D recruitment exam in the state Judiciary.
UBTER 2019 Admit Card: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) on Thursday issued the admit card for Group D recruitment exam in the state Judiciary. (ubtergd.in)
         

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) on Thursday issued the admit card for Group D recruitment exam in the state Judiciary. The UBTER Group D recruitment written exam 2019 will be held on October 20 from 10am to 12 noon.

Candidates who applied for UBTER Group D recruitment exam 2019 can download their admit card through from official website of UBTER at ubtergd.in or ubter.in.

Steps to download UBTER Group D recruitment admit card:

1) Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee at www.ubter.in

2) Click on the link to download admit card for ‘Group D Recruitment In State Judiciary Uttarakhand (Civil and Family Courts)’

3) Enter registration number and date of birth or roll number

4) Click on search and the admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download it on your computer

Check the details on the admit card and report if there is any discrepancy. Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam venue. They will not be allowed to appear in the exam without the admit card.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:43 IST

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 15:21 IST
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Oct 10, 2019 16:09 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 14:25 IST
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Oct 10, 2019 15:17 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News