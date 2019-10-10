UBTER 2019 admit card for Group D recruitment released, here’s how to download at ubtergd.in

education

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:47 IST

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) on Thursday issued the admit card for Group D recruitment exam in the state Judiciary. The UBTER Group D recruitment written exam 2019 will be held on October 20 from 10am to 12 noon.

Candidates who applied for UBTER Group D recruitment exam 2019 can download their admit card through from official website of UBTER at ubtergd.in or ubter.in.

Steps to download UBTER Group D recruitment admit card:

1) Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee at www.ubter.in

2) Click on the link to download admit card for ‘Group D Recruitment In State Judiciary Uttarakhand (Civil and Family Courts)’

3) Enter registration number and date of birth or roll number

4) Click on search and the admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download it on your computer

Check the details on the admit card and report if there is any discrepancy. Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam venue. They will not be allowed to appear in the exam without the admit card.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:43 IST