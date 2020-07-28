UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020: How to check UBSE Class 10, 12 results on HT Portal

e-paper
UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Soon after the results are out, students who have appeared in the UBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will be able to check their results at hindustantimes.com.

education Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Uttarakhand Board class 10th and 12th results will be announced on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 am. Soon after the results are out, students who have appeared in the UBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will be able to check their results at hindustantimes.com. HT has partnered with UBSE to show class 10th and 12th results on its result page. Students who have appeared in the Uttarakhand Board class 10th and 12 exams will have to enter their roll number.

An SMS alert will be sent by HT to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification with a direct link to check UBSE class 10 and 12 results, as soon as it is declared.

Direct link to Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2020 (after it is declared)

Direct link to Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2020 (after it is declared)

How to Check UBSE Class 10th, and 12th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Uttarakhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘UBSE 10th result 2020’ or ‘UBSE 12th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your UBSE Result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check their scores on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

