UP teachers get tips from NCERT experts

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 18:15 IST

Insisting that information and communication technology (ICT) was a means to achieve competency, director NCERT Hrushikesh Senapaty on Monday stressed on the need to integrate it with pedagogy (teaching methodology).

He said this while inaugurating teachers’ training programme meant for teachers of secondary schools in Lucknow.

“We have to develop a classroom environment to boost self-esteem and confidence. We have to diagnose the strength of a child to develop his competence. Teachers must aspire to develop child’s competence and confidence,” he said.

The training programme for teachers of government secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh is being conducted by experts of National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT) to improve teaching standards.

The training programme assumes significance as the state government introduced NCERT-based syllabus in its secondary schools in 2018.

In the first phase of the training, two science teachers from every district of the state will participate in five-day long training beginning Monday in Lucknow.

Inaugurating the event, principal secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said, “Till date there has been no teachers training after NCERT curriculum as adopted. To recognise the power of NCERT books, it was essential that our teachers must get hands on training from NCERT experts.”

Shukla said, “Even she cracked the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) after studying NCERT books because the syllabus is very comprehensive. This teacher’s training will prove to be a milestone and students enrolled in UP government schools will immensely benefit from it.”

“Stress-free teachers will help in making learning more joyful. Many of the government colleges now has smart classes,” said Shukla. She also requested the NCERT team to develop a report as to what parents want in an ideal school.

Ranjana Arora of SCERT discussed the outline of training programme. Deputy director secondary education Vikas Srivastava said that the training programme was designed as a bridge course for the teachers. “The training program will be more practical based which is an important part of science education,” Srivastava said.

The teachers who will be trained will take similar classes for other teachers of their subject in their respective districts, said Srivastava.