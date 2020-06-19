e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC civil services 2019 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC civil services 2019 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can check the UPSC interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:12 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Civil services interview schedule 2019.
UPSC Civil services interview schedule 2019. (Representational image)(Unsplash )
         

The Union Public service commission (UPSC) on Friday released the personality test schedule for civil services main examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can check the UPSC interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will be conducting the personality test for the civil services main examination 2019 from July 20 to 30, 2020. The Civil Service preliminary examination was held on June 2, 2019. The result for which was declared on July 12, 2019.

UPSC conducted the main examination from September 20 to 29, 2019, at various centres, for which the result was declared on January 14, 2020.

Earlier in June, UPSC had released the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website. As per the schedule, UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020, while the main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the UPSC Interview schedule 2019.

