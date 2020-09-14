Uttarakhand education department asks DEOs to start preparing for re-opening of schools from Sept 21

education

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:20 IST

Following norms of Central government, the Uttarakhand education department has issued orders to all district education officers to start the preparations for re- opening schools in the state from September 21.

Officials have been asked to completely sanitise the school premises, arrange masks for students among other directions.

Mukul Kumar Sati, additional state project director, Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan said that all the district education officers have been asked to first seek permission from district magistrates for re-opening schools in their respective areas.

“Without the permission of the district magistrate no school will be opened or functioning. Till the permissions are given, officials have been asked to sanitise all the school premises completely, arrange for masks and sanitisers for students who wish to come to school for guidance from teachers. After permission is given to open the schools, only 50% staff will be allowed to work,” said Sati.

Releasing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Unlock 4.0 on September 2, Uttarakhand government allowed students from class 9-12 to go to schools on a voluntary basis for guidance from teachers from September 21, with the written consent of their parents/guardians.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30, but districts may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools.

According to the new SOP, “Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents/ guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21, 2020 for which, SOP of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) shall be followed.”

The SOP further stated that “districts may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the containment zones only, with effect from 21 September…”.

Sati further said that online classes and classes through television and radio will continue to take place for all classes, especially class 9-12 even after permission is given to open schools.

“Only those students whose parents allow will be going to school, but for the rest online classes will continue as their education should not get affected,” added Sati.