e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Uttarakhand schools reopen: Class 12 student tested positive for Covid-19 on Day 1

Uttarakhand schools reopen: Class 12 student tested positive for Covid-19 on Day 1

The school premises are being sanitised and the institution would remain closed for the next three days, said the Almora district magistrate

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

A Grade 12 student from Uttarakhand’s Almora district tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Monday on the first day of reopening of schools after a gap of over seven months, which were imposed in the end of March in a bid to contain the viral outbreak.

Nitin Bhadouriya, district magistrate (DM), Almora district, said that the Covid-19 positive student belonged to Ranikhet. He had come in contact with another person, who had contracted SARS-CoV2, which causes the viral disease.

“The Covid-19 positive student was thermally scanned and allowed to enter the school premises on Monday. However, later his father informed the school authorities that his family members had tested Covid-19 positive. His swab samples were immediately sent for a test, which proved positive. There were 15 other students in the class, who have been isolated at their homes. Their swab samples are being tested,” said the DM.

The school premises are being sanitised and the institution would remain closed for the next three days, he said.

“This is an unfortunate incident. However, all precautions have been taken and the other students are also being tested. The school management is ensuring that all safety guidelines are followed,” the DM added.

Schools, which were shut since the end of March because of the contagion, reopened in Uttarakhand on Monday for students of Grades 10 and 12.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In