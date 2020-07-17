West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020 declared, 90.13% pass, check details

education

West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on its official website. A total of 90.13% of students have passed the exam. There is an increase of 3.84 pass percentage in comparison to last year’s 86.29%.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examination can check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

A total of 7.61 lakh students have appeared in the WBCHSE class 12 board examination this year. Out of which, 6.80 lakh students passed the exam.

This year, the West Bengal class 12 topper’s score is 99.8% which is 499 marks out of 500 total marks.

Students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal board could not conduct exams for 14 subjects.

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said the board’s official.

Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2020

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.