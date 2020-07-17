West Bengal HS Results 2020: WB Board Class 12 results declared, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:02 IST

West Bengal HS Results 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3:30 pm on its official website. The board will not publish the merit list for class 12 board exams this year.

Students who have appeared in the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examination can check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

Follow West Bengal 12th Result 2020 live updates

Around eight lakh students have appeared in the WBCHSE class 12 board examination this year.

Students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

Also Read: West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check WB HS results online at wbchse.nic.in

The board conducted the West Bengal class 12 board exams in the month of March which were later postponed and rescheduled for July. However, the july exam was later cancelled in view of the increasing covid-19 cases.

Also Read: WBCHSE HS result 2020: List of websites to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik class 12 score

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said the board’s official.

Here’s direct link to check the results.

How to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2020

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.