You can apply for vacant FYJC seats in minority colleges only after 3 rounds in Mumbai

While the new Maratha and economically weaker section quotas will make getting a first-year junior college (FYJC) seat in non-minority colleges tough, the situation will be no better at minority colleges. As, according to the new government resolution (GR) released on Thursday, these institutions can surrender their vacant quota seats only after three rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), like last year.

The GR also gives a final nod to reducing the in-house quota – for students of schools attached to colleges – from 20% to 10% to keep the total reservation under 100%. The rules are in accordance with an order given by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court in 2018.

Some of the prominent minority colleges in the city, including St Xavier’s, Jai Hind, KC and Mithibai, reserve 50% of their seats for linguistic and religious minorities. The minority quota seats are allotted before the general rounds of admission. Earlier, the vacant quota seats were added to the general round, but now they will be opened only after all three rounds.

The education department said the registrations for FYJC admissions will begin from the first week of June in 2019, with a ‘zero’ round for colleges to fill their minority, management and in-house quotas. The three admission rounds will begin after the ‘zero’ round. Students who don’t get a seat in the three rounds will get another chance in the special round that will be held later. “Even after the new reservation policy (which includes 16% seats under the Maratha reservation and 10% for economically backward general category quota), 7% seats are still available for students from the open category,” said state education minister Vinod Tawde in a statement.

For the first time, Class 12 students can also change their colleges through the online portal. The department has also introduced an option for students to withdraw their applications if they get a seat in diploma or ITI courses. “With this, names of such students won’t keep reappearing,” reads the GR.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 13:14 IST