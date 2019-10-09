e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Youth from J-K forward areas take part in Territorial Army recruitment drive

Colonel Ashish Rikhey, CO, 160 TA Battalion, said the recruitment drive was being held for Territorial Army Battalion based in Kupwara.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir)
Youth from J-K forward areas participate in the Territorial Army recruitment drive. (Representational image)
Youth from J-K forward areas participate in the Territorial Army recruitment drive. (Representational image)(HT File)
         

The recruitment drive for a Territorial Army (TA) Battalion in this Jammu and Kashmir town has drawn overwhelming response with youth from forward areas also coming to join the force.

Colonel Ashish Rikhey, CO, 160 TA Battalion, said the recruitment drive was being held for Territorial Army Battalion based in Kupwara.

“This rally is for recruitment to 160 TA battalion. This is the second day of the four-day drive and 4000-5000 youth are expected to participate,” he said.

“The response is overwhelming. Quite a large number of youth are from the forward areas like Kandhar, Machil, Gurez and other areas,” he said.

Raja Khan, a youth who took part in the rally, said unemployment was very high among the valley youth and Army was a good option.

“I have participated in the race followed by a physical test. I want to say to the youth that they should join the Army as it is a very good force and what they say outside about it is not true,” he said.

Naseem Ahmed Khan, another youth who had come to take part in the recruitment process, said they were being treated with respect. “All (the youth) must come here to join the Army. The discipline of the Army is praiseworthy,” he said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 09:45 IST

tags
top news
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Ministers, RSS urge govt to guard industry interests ahead of regional meet
Ministers, RSS urge govt to guard industry interests ahead of regional meet
Oct 09, 2019 08:11 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 09:22 IST
‘Are you Pakistanis’?BJP candidate to those not saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
‘Are you Pakistanis’?BJP candidate to those not saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
Oct 09, 2019 07:29 IST
Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy
Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy
Oct 09, 2019 07:04 IST
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Oct 09, 2019 06:02 IST
Imran Khan, Pak army chief to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue in China
Imran Khan, Pak army chief to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue in China
Oct 09, 2019 08:27 IST
UN facing $230 mn deficit, may not be able to pay staff salaries
UN facing $230 mn deficit, may not be able to pay staff salaries
Oct 09, 2019 08:39 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News