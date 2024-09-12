Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 spoilers: Exciting news about Yuta Okkotsu's fate revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen's Chapter 269 spoilers are all over social media, and fans can't wait to know what happens next! The leaks revealed important plot twists, ending the cliffhanger of Chapter 268. According to the official MANGA Plus website, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will be available to read on Monday, September 16, at 12 am JST.(Crunchyroll)

At the end of Chapter 268, everyone was curious about Yuta Okkotsu's well-being. However, the wait has come to an end, and fans have received their answer through the spoilers. It has been suggested that Yuta and Higuruma have, in fact, survived the battle against Sukuna.

Social media scoopers leaked the spoilers, which also indicate that Yuta will regain access to his body. By using the Reverse Curse Technique, Rika was able to preserve Yuta's original body while Yuta switched to Gojo's body. The spoilers also illustrate Megumi Fushiguro.

Even though his condition seemed better, he was still slightly under the effect of the Infinite Void. He apologised for the trouble he caused, but Atsuya Kusakabe stopped him and told him it wasn't his fault. Later, the sorcerers are depicted discussing the battle, revealing that Yuta tricks Kenjaku with the help of Aoi Todo. Todo explained that he was unable to save Yuji and Choso because they were in the centre of Sukuna's domain, where his energy was at its peak, so he couldn't grab them.

It was also revealed that to use the Simple Domain to defend himself from Sukuna, Yuji had tackled the Head of New Shadow Style. This was because all students of the New Shadow Style were bound to the head by Binding vows, and you cannot refuse their deployment orders. It is also impossible for the student to track them. However, Mei Mei successfully got the head's information from Tengen, and after she killed him, Kusakabe took his place. Eventually, Kusakabe removed all restrictions on using the Simple Domain.

How are fans reacting to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers?

While many fans are excited about Yuta's return, some are still disappointed about Gojo's death. A disappointed fan posted on Twitter/X, “Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 Yuta is back. Higuruma is alive. But not Gojo. Why not Gojo? Because Gege (the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen) wants him to return instead. He is making a new series after the Hiatus of JJK in the future.”

Another fan excited about Yuta's return wrote, “HE IS BACK MY BOY.” Someone also mentioned, “Many believe there is still a villain and a JJK part 2 on one panel, but they overlook the following panels where Mei Mei kills the shadow leader and appoints Kusakabe. Her saying ‘It doesn’t matter' shows she knows the danger is over.”

