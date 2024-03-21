Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game is set to hit PC in Fall, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to expand beyond the manga and anime, as the official website for the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade role-playing game announced a PC release update. Unleash your cursed energy on PC with Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade RPG(Viz Media)

The game, which has already garnered a massive following on iOS and Android platforms since its launch on November 21, 2023, is now set to conquer the PC gaming sphere in 2024. Fans eager to dive into the supernatural action can mark their calendars and appl for the pre-registration currently available.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Initially projected for a spring 2023 release, the game’s debut was postponed to ensure a polished and immersive experience for players. This decision allowed developer Sumzap to refine the game, and polish the detailings, which are intricately based on Gege Akutami’s wildly popular manga series.

ALSO READ| Shoko ‘would never love Gojo or Geto’: Jujutsu Kaisen creator hilariously smashes misread claims

How Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is different from the others

Phantom Parade isn’t just another run-of-the-mill RPG; it’s a free-to-play adventure with optional in-app purchases that bring the Jujutsu Kaisen universe to life. Players can interact with beloved characters such as Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami, among others, each rendered with meticulous detail and true to their manga counterparts.

The game also introduces original characters voiced by a talented cast, adding depth to the already rich narrative. Rina Satō lends her voice to Saki Rindo, while Kōtarō Nishiyama brings Kaito Yūki to life. Rikiya Koyama portrays Kensuke Nagino, the esteemed Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School’s Fukuoka branch president, where Saki and Kaito begin their first-year adventures.

With Eve performing the hauntingly beautiful theme song ‘Avant’, the game is down to offer a full-on immersive experience. Fans will recognize Eve’s distinctive style from the anime’s first opening theme, ‘Kaikai Kitan.’

Rich history of Gege Akutami's JJK universe

This stems back to March 2018 when Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media quickly recognized its potential, publishing the first three chapters in English alongside Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. As Viz transitioned to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, it continued to offer new chapters digitally, with Shueisha also providing access through its MANGA Plus service.

ALSO READ| House of the Dragon season 2 new posters tease arrival of a trailer: ‘Team Green or Team Black’

The Jujutsu Kaisen narrative unfolded on television screens in October 2020 with a 24-episode anime series. And it was an instant hit. The story’s cinematic journey began with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film, which premiered in Japan in December 2021 and made its way to international audiences with English subtitles and dub in March 2022.

As Crunchyroll streamed the episodes in tandem with their release in Japan, and fans are now waiting for the manga’s intense “Culling Game” (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc.

For now, you can binge-read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter: 254.