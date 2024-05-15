Latest BOCCHI THE ROCK! movie poster has Hitori hanging out with Godzilla, netizens name it ‘BocchiZilla’

Bocchi the Rocks! Hitori and Godzilla will share screens in Japanese theatres in a few weeks, although not together to much sadness for the viewers. Bocchi the Rocks! Hitori poster in Japan.

To prepare for the first of two Bocchi the Rock! compilation films, which will be released on June 7, a new poster featuring Hitori breathing fire while dressed in a nondescript kaiju outfit and gazing up at the Godzilla head that towers over the street was posted in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district.

The TV anime Bocchi the Rock!, based on Aki Hamaji's manga, ran from October to December 2022 on Crunchyroll. The series was described as a girl band anime.

In anticipation of the release of Bocchi the Rocks! And Godzilla fans have created memes with phrases like "BocchiZilla,” an amalgamation of Bocchi and Godzilla. With the release of the new posters, there have been pictures circulating on the internet titled ”BocchiZilla meets GodZilla.”

What is Bocchi the Rocks! about?

Hitori Gotoh, “Bocchi-chan,” is a girl who’s so introverted and shy around people that she’d always start her conversations with “Ah.”

During her middle school years, she began playing the guitar and wanted to join a band because she believed it would provide an opportunity for even someone as shy as her to shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up learning guitar for six hours every day on her own.

After becoming an accomplished guitarist, she posted videos of herself playing the guitar on the internet under the name "Guitar Hero" and fantasised about performing at her school's cultural festival show. But she couldn't locate any bandmates, and before she knew it, she was in high school with no friends!

She was on the verge of becoming a recluse when Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, approached her. As a result, her daily existence began to change gradually.