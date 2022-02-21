Bharti Singh says ‘writers don’t get paid’, Haarsh Limbachiyaa jokes he still regrets marrying her. Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa pulled each other’s leg in a new video for their YouTube channel, LOL - Life of Limbachiyaas. In the clip, they answered questions about their baby. They are currently expecting their first child.

The first question was about whether the child would be a comedian like Bharti or a writer like Haarsh. “Bachcha comedian hoga kyunki writers ko paise nahi milte. Aur comedians ko…uff uff uff (The child will be a comedian because writers don’t get paid. Whereas, comedians, rake in the moolah),” she said.

Haarsh pointed out the high writing budgets for shows on Amazon Prime and Netflix, and quipped, “Itne paise milte hai ki utne mein 5-6 Bharti Singh aa jaaye (You get so much money that you can get 5-6 Bharti Singhs in that amount).”

Bharti said that if Haarsh had so much of a problem with comedians, they should stop acting and he should focus on writing alone. “Tum jaa ke likho deewaron pe, ‘Yahaan pe kachra mat phenko’, ‘Yahaan parking karo’ (Go and write awareness messages on walls - ‘Don’t litter here’, ‘Do not park here’),” she said. Addressing the viewers, she added, “Aap bhi hume kisi langar mein dekhenge phir. ‘Uncle, dena roti’ (Afterwards, you will find us asking for food at a gurdwara).”

Bharti said that Haarsh has expressed his desire to have more children if they like the experience of parenthood. “Sabzi thodi hai ki agar khayenge aur mazaa aaya sabko toh aur bana lenge! Aise nahi hota. Main itne mahine ghar nahi baith sakti, main ek independent ladki hoon (It’s not a curry that if everyone enjoys, we will make more. That is not how it works. I can’t sit at home for so many months, I am an independent woman).”

When Haarsh said that she should overtake her own mother, who had three children, Bharti joked, “Maa toh meri velli thi, main velli nahi hoon (My mother had a lot of time on her hands but I don’t).”

Replying to a question about whom the baby will look like, Haarsh pointed at himself. Bharti poked fun at her husband’s weight and said if that was the case, a gust of wind could blow the child away.

Haarsh said that he does not want to body-shame but the child must take after him in terms of good looks. “Agar main itni hi bhaddi aur achchi nahi dikhti thi toh mujhse shaadi kyun ki (If I look so bad, why did you marry me)?” Bharti asked. “Paagal, dimaag kharab ho gaya tha mera, aaj tak pachtawa ho raha hai mujhe (I was crazy, I had lost my mind, I am regretting my decision till date),” he joked.

Currently, Bharti and Haarsh are hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz together. The talent hunt is being judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

