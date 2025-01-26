Menu Explore
Aamir Khan attends Republic Day celebrations at Gujarat, salutes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 26, 2025 03:14 PM IST

Happy Republic Day 2025: Aamir Khan attended Republic Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan attended Republic Day celebrations in Gujarat this year. The actor was seen near the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. Pictures from the event showed the star giving a salute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna reacts to ‘ridiculous rumours’ questioning Kareena Kapoor's absence during Saif Ali Khan's attack)

Aamir Khan salutes during the Republic Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.(Gujarat Information (@infoGujarat))
Aamir attends Republic Day celebrations in Gujarat

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Aamir Khan was seen in an all-white attire, as he made his way towards the space near the parade. The actor folded his hands and greeted the other guests present there and stood patiently, as the announcements continued.

During the flag hoisting ceremony, the actor was seen paying his respects by giving a salute. He also sang the National Anthem with the rest of the guests.

More details

The official X account of Gujarat Information also shared a few pictures from the event. In one of them, Aamir was seen standing near the Statue of Unity and paying his respects. The caption read, “Aamir Khan at the #StatueofUnity- The Bollywood icon honors India's unity at the Statue of Unity complex showcasing India’s post-independence journey to unity, celebrating the nation’s unbreakable spirit. A proud tribute on the special occasion 🇮🇳.”

Aamir has been busy promoting eldest son Junaid Khan's upcoming release Loveyapa. The romantic comedy film also stars Khushi Kapoor and is set for release next month on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor recently promoted the film on the sets of Bigg Boss 18

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which was the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. He will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled for release in mid-2025. The movie is a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.

