Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Ahaan Panday, Sharvari take a Europe to Mumbai journey for next

ByNatasha Coutinho
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 09:30 pm IST

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are preparing for Ali Abbas Zafar's film. 

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari who have been prepping for Ali Abbas Zafar's next are all set to kick off shoot in January next year.

While the shoot begins in England, which is expected to be a three month schedule, the team will head to Delhi and Mumbai for the final portions.

A source connected to the film says, “The team is currently in prep mode, both actors have been doing look tests for their parts. While the film is set in Europe, shoot is expected to wrap mid- year after shooting some crucial scenes in Delhi and Mumbai.”

Reportedly, Ahaan is currently undergoing three months of rigorous training, which includes hand-to-hand combat and weapon training. Sharvari's role in the film is also said to involve high-octane action, for which both leads have been prepping under an experienced trainer.

