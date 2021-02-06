IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai shares selfie with Abhishek-Aaradhya, Kangana Ranaut asks former DGP to ‘bow down’ to her
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares selfie with Abhishek-Aaradhya, Kangana Ranaut asks former DGP to ‘bow down’ to her

  • From Aishwarya Rai sharing a picture with Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut saying she is the best person to lead among fools on social media.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories:

In Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya takes centre stage. See pics

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday in the company of his family. Late night, wife Aishwarya Rai shared an adorable picture with him and their daughter Aaradhya, from his birthday celebrations.

(Read full story here)

Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

After pop star Rihanna, Hollywood actor and Oscar-winning star Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards the Indian farmers protesting against the three new farm laws introduced by the government.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'

After an entire week of Rakhi Sawant and her antics on the show, host Salman Khan will scold her and even ask her to leave the show, right away. Salman will also be seen taking the contestants to task on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.'

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal

Angad Bedi is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor is not just having a successful run at work, but is also enjoying his time as a father. He has a two-year-old daughter, Mehr, with wife Neha Dhupia.

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead among so many fools'

Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines with her firebrand statements, all from calling Rihanna a 'fool' to branding Taapsee Pannu as a 'burden on nation'. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor has now said that she is the 'best person to lead' amid so many 'fools' and has asked her haters to 'bow down' to their queen.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut aishwarya rai bachchan angad bedi abhishek bachchan farmer protests

Related Stories

Neha Dhupia has wished Angad Bedi on his 38th birthday.
Neha Dhupia has wished Angad Bedi on his 38th birthday.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Neha Dhupia has shared a glimpse of Angad Bedi's birthday celebrations and said that she wants to rename the day as the 'Angad Bedi day'.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.
bollywood

Sonu Sood: Feeding and sending people back to their homes during the Covid-19 crisis wasn’t my only job

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Actor Sonu Sood, recipient of the Hindustan Times Trailblazer Awards 2021 presented by Ambience, talks about what prompted him to take up so many endeavours during the Covid-19 crisisand the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen have been dating for a few years now.
Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen have been dating for a few years now.
bollywood

Rohman on marriage plans: 'Sushmita, her daughters and I are family already'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Model Rohman Shawl has talked about how girlfriend Sushmita Sen has changed his ideas about what he wishes to do in life and the equation he shares with her daughters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of cousins Taimur and Inaaya.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of cousins Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of Taimur, Inaaya chilling at her new home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of son Taimur chilling with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at their new house. Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Keemu are also seen in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan debuts new short hair look, her fans love it. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Spotted outside a hair salon, Sara Ali Khan was seen in new, shorter hairstyle. Check out her pics here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Aishwarya shares selfie with Abhishek, Kangana asks former DGP to ‘bow down'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • From Aishwarya Rai sharing a picture with Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut saying she is the best person to lead among fools on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Dalal spotted at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Natasha Dalal spotted at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal steps out in a red dress for get-together with friends. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Varun Dhawan's fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal stepped out on Friday in a red dress for a get-together with friends. The couple tied the knot last month in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has talked about her tooth extraction.
Mira Rajput has talked about her tooth extraction.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira says tooth extraction is worse than labour pain

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a selfie after undergoing tooth extraction and mentioned that if her actor husband was by her side, she would have definitely smashed his hand while in pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Kirti Kulhari and Sobhita Dhulipala in stills from Criminal Justice and Made in Heaven respectively.
Actors Kirti Kulhari and Sobhita Dhulipala in stills from Criminal Justice and Made in Heaven respectively.
bollywood

Guest column | Apurv Asrani writes on how OTT throws light on gender issues

By Apurva Asrani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Writer-editor Apurva Asrani writes for us about how OTT platforms have given a chance to makers and artistes to highlight the many gender issues still prevalent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia has wished Angad Bedi on his 38th birthday.
Neha Dhupia has wished Angad Bedi on his 38th birthday.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Neha Dhupia has shared a glimpse of Angad Bedi's birthday celebrations and said that she wants to rename the day as the 'Angad Bedi day'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwarya Rai has shared a picture from Abhishek Bachchan's birthday celebrations.
Aishwarya Rai has shared a picture from Abhishek Bachchan's birthday celebrations.
bollywood

In Aishwarya's birthday wish for Abhishek, Aaradhya takes centre stage. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Aishwarya Rai has shared a lovely picture from husband Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday celebrations and it features the couple along with their daughter Aaradhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has called herself a 'queen' again.
Kangana Ranaut has called herself a 'queen' again.
bollywood

Kangana asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:06 AM IST
As former DGP Harish Chandra Meena questioned Kangana Ranaut's credentials to comment on the farmers' protests, the actor said she was the best person to lead and called herself a queen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in the presence of just immed
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in the presence of just immed
bollywood

When Angad had to 'man up' and talk to Neha's parents about her pregnancy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Angad Bedi had once revealed how he had to really man up and speak to Neha Dhupia's parents about her pregnancy, and his proposal of marriage, but only after he gorged on more than half-a-dozen gulab jamuns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Now that cinemas have been allowed 100% occupancy, is it a good idea for films to clash given the financial health of the industry or should released be spaced out so that everyone gets a chance to recover some of the loss? Experts weight in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Actor Pranutan talks about why it took her time to sign her second film after her debut Notebook (2019), still auditioning for films, and her second film getting stuck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
bollywood

Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Actor Ananya Panday talks about supporting her contemporaries, why the fame doesn’t go to her head, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP