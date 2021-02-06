Aishwarya Rai shares selfie with Abhishek-Aaradhya, Kangana Ranaut asks former DGP to ‘bow down’ to her
- From Aishwarya Rai sharing a picture with Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut saying she is the best person to lead among fools on social media.
Here are top entertainment news stories:
In Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya takes centre stage. See pics
Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday in the company of his family. Late night, wife Aishwarya Rai shared an adorable picture with him and their daughter Aaradhya, from his birthday celebrations.
Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers
After pop star Rihanna, Hollywood actor and Oscar-winning star Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards the Indian farmers protesting against the three new farm laws introduced by the government.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'
After an entire week of Rakhi Sawant and her antics on the show, host Salman Khan will scold her and even ask her to leave the show, right away. Salman will also be seen taking the contestants to task on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.'
Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal
Angad Bedi is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor is not just having a successful run at work, but is also enjoying his time as a father. He has a two-year-old daughter, Mehr, with wife Neha Dhupia.
Kangana Ranaut asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead among so many fools'
Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines with her firebrand statements, all from calling Rihanna a 'fool' to branding Taapsee Pannu as a 'burden on nation'. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor has now said that she is the 'best person to lead' amid so many 'fools' and has asked her haters to 'bow down' to their queen.
Sonu Sood: Feeding and sending people back to their homes during the Covid-19 crisis wasn’t my only job
Rohman on marriage plans: 'Sushmita, her daughters and I are family already'
Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of Taimur, Inaaya chilling at her new home
Sara Ali Khan debuts new short hair look, her fans love it. See pics
- Spotted outside a hair salon, Sara Ali Khan was seen in new, shorter hairstyle. Check out her pics here.
Natasha Dalal steps out in a red dress for get-together with friends. See pics
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira says tooth extraction is worse than labour pain
Guest column | Apurv Asrani writes on how OTT throws light on gender issues
Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr
In Aishwarya's birthday wish for Abhishek, Aaradhya takes centre stage. See pic
- Aishwarya Rai has shared a lovely picture from husband Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday celebrations and it features the couple along with their daughter Aaradhya.
Kangana asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead'
When Angad had to 'man up' and talk to Neha's parents about her pregnancy
- Angad Bedi had once revealed how he had to really man up and speak to Neha Dhupia's parents about her pregnancy, and his proposal of marriage, but only after he gorged on more than half-a-dozen gulab jamuns.
Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?
Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work
Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries
