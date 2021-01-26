Akshay Kumar launches mobile game FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission
Actor Akshay Kumar on the occasion of Republic Day has launched FAU-G, a mobile game that was announced last year after several Chinese apps, including the popular PUBG, were banned by the Indian government.
On Tuesday, Akshay took to social media and unveiled the game with an animated trailer. He wrote, "FAU-G : Fearless And United Guards. Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today."
The game has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself. The first episode of the game will be based on the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
Announcing the game in September 2020, Akshay said that the project will be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an ‘aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ India. “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers," he had written, adding that 20% of the revenue will go towards the Bharat Ke Veer trust.
Vishal Gondal, nCore Games CEO and co-founder, told indianexpress.com, “FAU-G is trying to portray the life of an Indian Soldier and how faujis are fighting for us on the border.” He added, “We are also donating 20 percent of the game’s revenue to the ‘Bharat ke Veer’ foundation, which will also allow Indians to also contribute positively to the army.”
