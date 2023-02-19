Akshay Kumar's security tackles man who jumped barricades for him, actor hugs him instead. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently promoting his upcoming family entertainer film Selfiee, hugged a fan who jumped a barricade to meet him. On Sunday, Akshay arrived at an event in Mumbai and greeted his fans by shaking hands. The actor wore a black T-shirt, matching pants, and shoes. He also opted for dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh's Kudi Chamkeeli)

In a video, posted on Instagram, one of the fans jumped the barricade near Akshay and slipped. The actor's security team immediately pushed him to the ground and gestured him to stay away. Akshay walked towards them asking them to stop.

Next, Akshay pulled the fan closer to him and hugged him. The actor also told the boy something, which was inaudible in the clip, to which he nodded. Akshay then walked away smiling and waving to his fans. The video was shared with the caption, “Earlier in the day when @akshaykumar was attending an event to promote his upcoming film, #Selfie, a fan jumped the barricades to meet the actor. See what he does next...”

Earlier on Sunday, Akshay unveiled the third track Kudi Chamkeeli from Selfiee. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a full song video and captioned it, "Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai. Full Song Out Now! #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb." Sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the video features Akshay and Diana Penty dancing together.

Recently, the team of Selfiee released two songs from the film--Main Khiladi and Kudiye Ni Teri which received good responses from the fans. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee stars Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Akshay has also wrapped up the filming of the first schedule of his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared the news on Sunday on Twitter. The film, billed as an action spectacle, features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Tiger Shroff is also a part of the film.

"First Big Schedule wrap of #BMCM in India. Let’s gear up for Scotland," Ali Abbas Zafar wrote. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani via their banner Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to release this year on Christmas.

