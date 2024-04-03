Alia Bhatt's latest no-makeup selfie is all about ‘little soul and sun’

Actor Alia Bhatt never shies away from posting her pictures sans make-up. On Tuesday evening, she dropped a beautiful selfie flaunting her no make-up look. She can be seen sporting a grey tank top and accessorised her look with golden hoops. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt lauds Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Crew makers for smashing the box office: ‘Outstanding women’) Alia Bhatt shares a selfie on Instagram

"Little soul and sun...," Alia captioned the post.

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section to praise Alia. "Lovely pic," fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented. "Natural is original beauty," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently hosted her first charity gala in London. The actor organised the "Hope Gala" to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay foundation. The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha were also present.

On hosting her first charity gala, Alia said, "Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."

On the acting front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27. She'll also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Love & War.