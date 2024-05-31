Ananya Panday shares postcards from Ambanis' Italian cruise pitstops: See pics

The latest Ambani pre-wedding bash in Italy has been a rather disappointing affair. Not for the family or their guests of course, but definitely for the internet, which was eagerly hoping to see more Bollywood stars in sparkling outfits after the ‘Jamnagar jamboree’ in March. However, it seems like the Italian cruise is quite a toned-down celebration, if Ananya Panday's latest posts are any proof. (Also read: Backstreet Boys perform at the Anant Ambani pre-wedding cruise in first videos from the bash. Watch) Ananya Panday is enjoying a Roman summer, sponsored by the Ambanis.

Postcards from Roma

Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a bunch of beautiful pictures from Rome, one of the pit stops on the cruise. One picture shows a beautiful stone bridge on a canal or a river, surrounded by trees. Another picture shows Ananya in a Chanel slip dress, posing for the camera in a street flanked with old buildings, without any makeup and her hair tied in a messy bun.

All aboard the Ambani cruise

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12. The highly anticipated wedding will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Before that, they have organised a grand celebration on a cruise liner, sailing from Italy to France.

Almost 800 guests are aboard the ship, along with 600 staff members and ship crew. The guests include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the high-profile guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala were also in attendance, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a touch of serenity to the celebrations.

Bollywood's elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities.