IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post, see here
Anil Kapoor played the lead role for the first time in 1983's Woh Saat Din.
Anil Kapoor played the lead role for the first time in 1983's Woh Saat Din.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post, see here

  • Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share pictures with his makeup man of 38 years, Deepak Chauhan. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:40 PM IST

Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday dedicated a special post to his faithful makeup man Deepak Chauhan who has been with him for 38 years. Anil revealed how Deepak had worked on Anil's wax statue as well.

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Deepak, Anil wrote: "The physically fit artist and my brother #DeepakChauhan...Painting my face since 38 years! ( even touched up my wax statue) The Make Up Boy not Make Up Man." One of the pictures is an old one, while another one is a far more recent one. There is also a solo picture of Deepak. Many fans of Anil were impressed by Deepak's loyalty.


It appears Bollywood stars like keeping their relationship with long-time associates and, on many occasions, celebrate it too. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is one such a star. His makeup man has been Deepak Sawant for the last 47 years. Back in January of 2020, Amitabh had written about Deepak and said: "DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years .. through earnings made Marathi, Bhojpuri films .. started one small room parlour for wife .. today 40 years of the Parlour, over 40 employees , in a 3 storied building .. BUT NEVER MISSED A SINGLE DAY REPORTING for my make up work." In June 2019, Amitabh was seen at the funeral of his secretary of 35 years, Sheetal Jain.


On work front, Anil was seen last in AK Vs AK, on Netflix where he played himself and was pitted against Anurag Kashyap. Before the coronavirus lockdown came into force, he was seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

Anil utilised his time during the lockdown to build a body well into his sixties. Sharing his journey, he mentioned how he did it without taking any supplements. "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anil kapoor bollywood amitabh bachchan + 1 more

Related Stories

Anil Kapoor poses at the Gateway of India.
Anil Kapoor poses at the Gateway of India.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares new photoshoot, wife Sunita is all heart for the ageless hunk

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures from a latest photoshoot in which he can be seen posing in a suit in front of the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Anil Kapoor is famous for his youthful looks.
Anil Kapoor is famous for his youthful looks.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Actor Sanjana Sanghi started her film career as a lead actor with Dil Bechara in 2020.
Actor Sanjana Sanghi started her film career as a lead actor with Dil Bechara in 2020.
bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen next in Om opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, talks about zeroing in on her second film, and working amid the Covid 19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child in February this year.
Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child in February this year.
bollywood

Kareena can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared new picture of herself lovingly looking at her newborn son. Sadly, she did not share any picture of the little baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor played the lead role for the first time in 1983's Woh Saat Din.
Anil Kapoor played the lead role for the first time in 1983's Woh Saat Din.
bollywood

Anil celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share pictures with his makeup man of 38 years, Deepak Chauhan. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at latter's Diwali party in 2019.
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at latter's Diwali party in 2019.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh and Aamir were stunned by magician at a Diwali party. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were once dazzled by a magician's performance at a Diwali party in 2017. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He feels boys need to learn right from the beginning that no gender is ever superior or inferior.
He feels boys need to learn right from the beginning that no gender is ever superior or inferior.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi: Feminism should be taught to all young boys in school

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
The actor feels that teaching feminism and its importance to young boys is very important and boys need to learn right from the beginning that no gender is ever superior or inferior. If this is done, we won’t have to “save” our daughters anymore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor has been shooting for her new film, Blind in Glasgow, Scotland.
Sonam Kapoor has been shooting for her new film, Blind in Glasgow, Scotland.
bollywood

Sonam stuns with her purple hair, says she's done so only for husband Anand

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor on Thursday shared a fun picture of herself in purple hair filter on Instagram. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor chills in Maldives with parents, drops stunning selfie

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a stunning selfie on Instagram from her Maldives vacation with parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut shared these photos in ripped jeans.
Kangana Ranaut shared these photos in ripped jeans.
bollywood

Kangana shares pics in ripped jeans with an advice for youngsters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:33 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate on ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister's latest controversial remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shashi Kapoor was born Balbir Raj Kapoor, youngest son of legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.
Shashi Kapoor was born Balbir Raj Kapoor, youngest son of legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.
bollywood

On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Shashi Kapoor, who died in 2017, would have turned 83 on Thursday had he been alive. On his birth anniversary, actors fondly remember him. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal (left) and Parineeti Chopra as Saina (right).
Saina Nehwal (left) and Parineeti Chopra as Saina (right).
bollywood

Parineeti mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter objects to her mole

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra has shared a new still from her upcoming film Saina and has pointed out how its very much similar to an original picture of badminton player Saina Nehwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Sooryavanshi.
Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Sooryavanshi.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif debuts new hairdo for a new film, sister Isabelle says 'love it'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif is getting back into the work mode slowly but surely. On Thursday, she shared a new picture of herself with a brand new hairdo. It is for her new film, she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
bollywood

Chehre trailer: Emraan needs to Get Out of Amitabh's home, Rhea finally appears

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Chehre trailer: The first trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre is out. The two lock horns over crime and punishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu
Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu
bollywood

Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India, to co-produce Ram Setu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Narrating a story rooted in India’s cultural and historical heritage, this action adventure drama promises to be a visual marvel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soni Razdan has talked about providing Covid-19 vaccine to actors.
Soni Razdan has talked about providing Covid-19 vaccine to actors.
bollywood

Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'We actually can’t wear masks'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Actor Soni Razdan is concerned for her fellow actors' well being. She tweeted her stand on why actors should be provided the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi box office week 1: Janhvi, Rajkummar film earns 16.41 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Roohi box office: Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the horror-comedy stands at a box office collection of 16.41 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP