Anil Kapoor celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post, see here

Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday dedicated a special post to his faithful makeup man Deepak Chauhan who has been with him for 38 years. Anil revealed how Deepak had worked on Anil's wax statue as well.

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Deepak, Anil wrote: "The physically fit artist and my brother #DeepakChauhan...Painting my face since 38 years! ( even touched up my wax statue) The Make Up Boy not Make Up Man." One of the pictures is an old one, while another one is a far more recent one. There is also a solo picture of Deepak. Many fans of Anil were impressed by Deepak's loyalty.

It appears Bollywood stars like keeping their relationship with long-time associates and, on many occasions, celebrate it too. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is one such a star. His makeup man has been Deepak Sawant for the last 47 years. Back in January of 2020, Amitabh had written about Deepak and said: "DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years .. through earnings made Marathi, Bhojpuri films .. started one small room parlour for wife .. today 40 years of the Parlour, over 40 employees , in a 3 storied building .. BUT NEVER MISSED A SINGLE DAY REPORTING for my make up work." In June 2019, Amitabh was seen at the funeral of his secretary of 35 years, Sheetal Jain.

On work front, Anil was seen last in AK Vs AK, on Netflix where he played himself and was pitted against Anurag Kashyap. Before the coronavirus lockdown came into force, he was seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

Anil utilised his time during the lockdown to build a body well into his sixties. Sharing his journey, he mentioned how he did it without taking any supplements. "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process."

