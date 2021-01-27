IND USA
Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy.
Anita Hassanandani channels ‘Beyonce vibes’ in stunning maternity photoshoot featuring husband Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy took to Instagram to share pictures from her stunning maternity shoot. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy next month, posed for a stunning maternity photoshoot with him. They took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from the shoot.

In one of the pictures, Anita is seen sitting on a chair, cradling her baby bump. She looks upwards and Rohit, who is standing behind her, bends forward to gaze lovingly at her. He shared the photo and captioned it, “Euphoria!”

Another photo has Anita channelling major ‘Beyonce vibes’. She is seen wearing a black leotard and posing on a chair. She shared it with the caption, “Enjoying ‘Beyoncé vibes’ until ‘mommy vibes’ kick in.” She shared a third picture, in which she is looking away from the camera, along with a poem on motherhood.


Throughout her pregnancy, Anita has been sharing updates on social media, from feeling the baby’s kicks to glimpses of her baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor. Earlier, she penned a powerful note about not giving in to societal pressure and rushing to have a baby immediately after marriage. She emphasised that motherhood is a woman’s choice.

Anita earlier told Hindustan Times that she was feeling a number of emotions - ‘excited, thrilled, nervous’ - about her pregnancy. She said that the Covid-19 pandemic made it possible for her to keep the news a secret till she announced it in October last year.

Also read: Preity Zinta wishes Bobby Deol on birthday, reveals she felt like his ‘personal assistant’ during Soldier

“See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easy. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it,” she said.

Anita said that she and Rohit had been planning to start a family ‘for a while now’. “We knew right from the start that 2020 is the year, and I think it happened at a great time. God planned it beautifully,” she said.

