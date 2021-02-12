Arjun Kapoor's. Valentine's Day gift: Actor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward to support a cause that is close to his heart. In the run-up to this year's Valentine's Day, the actor has extended support to 100 underprivileged couples affected by cancer.
The Panipat actor, whose lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer, has remained a strong advocate to raise awareness and pledge support to people who are affected by the deadly disease. For this initiative, Arjun has teamed up with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).
Speaking about the initiative, Arjun said, "The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of helping one another and spreading love whenever we can. We all look forward to celebrating Valentine's month in February, to make our loved ones feel special. But I have decided to do something different, this time."
The actor added, "Along with Cancer Patients Aid Association, I am supporting medical treatment for 100 underprivileged couples who are impacted by cancer, which means one partner is battling this deadly disease as the other one is supportive in every step of this fight."
Arjun, who has been deeply moved by the noble initiative, immediately decided to come forward for the same. He said, "Cancer severely impacts one's immunity, making them extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. The previous year has been very painful for these couples. Not only were they fighting a hard battle, but they were also confined to their homes facing the severe threat of Covid-19. Many of them did not even have the source of income to buy food and essential medicines."
The actor also urged people to come forward and support these vulnerable couples. Arjun said, "By supporting their yearly medical treatment worth ₹1 lakh per patient that takes care of expenses for chemotherapy and radiotherapies, surgeries and medicines, we can save them from draining out financially."
Arjun, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat, will next feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.
The actor will also star in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.
