IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor's. Valentine's Day gift: Actor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor's. Valentine's Day gift: Actor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has made Valentine's Day a lot more special for a few couples. The actor has extended his support to 100 underprivileged couples whose lives have been affected by cancer.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward to support a cause that is close to his heart. In the run-up to this year's Valentine's Day, the actor has extended support to 100 underprivileged couples affected by cancer.

The Panipat actor, whose lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer, has remained a strong advocate to raise awareness and pledge support to people who are affected by the deadly disease. For this initiative, Arjun has teamed up with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

Speaking about the initiative, Arjun said, "The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of helping one another and spreading love whenever we can. We all look forward to celebrating Valentine's month in February, to make our loved ones feel special. But I have decided to do something different, this time."

The actor added, "Along with Cancer Patients Aid Association, I am supporting medical treatment for 100 underprivileged couples who are impacted by cancer, which means one partner is battling this deadly disease as the other one is supportive in every step of this fight."

Arjun, who has been deeply moved by the noble initiative, immediately decided to come forward for the same. He said, "Cancer severely impacts one's immunity, making them extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. The previous year has been very painful for these couples. Not only were they fighting a hard battle, but they were also confined to their homes facing the severe threat of Covid-19. Many of them did not even have the source of income to buy food and essential medicines."

The actor also urged people to come forward and support these vulnerable couples. Arjun said, "By supporting their yearly medical treatment worth 1 lakh per patient that takes care of expenses for chemotherapy and radiotherapies, surgeries and medicines, we can save them from draining out financially."

Also read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wish his daughter Akira on birthday, she says 'I think you only have one pic of me'

Arjun, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat, will next feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

The actor will also star in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun kapoor valentines day

Related Stories

Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
bollywood

Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Malaika Arora has shared a new photo on Instagram that shows her blushing hard as someone clicks a picture of her. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
bollywood

Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to Ek Villain and will star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘cutest birthday boy’ Shriram Nene with adorable post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:30 PM IST
With filmmakers and actors already lining up at the box office with their big ticket films, festive weekends seem to be the hot favourite for everyone to lap up. We explore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has made Valentine's Day a lot more special for a few couples. The actor has extended his support to 100 underprivileged couples whose lives have been affected by cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil Khan often posts about his father, late Irrfan Khan.
Babil Khan often posts about his father, late Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil hopes to win awards like his illustrious father, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, hopes to win awards like his late father. See his video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangansa Ranaut on sets of Dhaakad.(Twitter)
Kangansa Ranaut on sets of Dhaakad.(Twitter)
bollywood

Kangana shares pic from Dhaakad: '14hrs shift night rolled in to morning'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • Sharing a pic from sets of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut revealed she is working pretty hard for the action film. See her director photo-bombing the pic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu completed Rashmi Rocket's shoot last month and is busy with Looop Lapeta now.
Taapsee Pannu completed Rashmi Rocket's shoot last month and is busy with Looop Lapeta now.
bollywood

Taapsee drops a new pic on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has been on a film shooting spree - after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket last month, she moved on to Looop Lapeta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have shared cute birthday wishes for his daughter Akira.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have shared cute birthday wishes for his daughter Akira.
bollywood

Farhan, ex-wife Adhuna wish daughter Akira on birthday, Shibani shares pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani took to Instagram on Thursday to wish their daughter Akira on her birthday. Farhan's girlfriend Shibani also wished her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams broke up last year.
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams broke up last year.
bollywood

Krishna Shroff's ex Ebam Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth after breakup

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Ebam Hyams has shares posts about dealing with exes who say wrong things about a person to others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu shared a post on Rubina Dilaik after watching Bigg Boss 14. Sunny Leone shared pictures of birthday party for her sons, Asher and Noah.
Bipasha Basu shared a post on Rubina Dilaik after watching Bigg Boss 14. Sunny Leone shared pictures of birthday party for her sons, Asher and Noah.
bollywood

Bipasha wants Rubina to win Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: In a show of support, Bipasha Basu called Rubina Dilaik a 'strong girl' and wished for her to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of her sons - Asher and Noah - with a cute backyard party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia has opened about the abuse she faces online.
Neha Dhupia has opened about the abuse she faces online.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia 'doesn't understand' how casually trolls abuse women online

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Actor Neha Dhupia has talked about all the online abuse she has faced. She also opened up about the casual way in which trolls abuse women online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has been shooting for Antim The Final Truth.
Salman Khan has been shooting for Antim The Final Truth.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • A new picture of Salman Khan posing with two young boys has been shared online. The actor looks relaxed as he lies on a charpoi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber, and their three kids--Nisha, Noah, and Asher.
Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber, and their three kids--Nisha, Noah, and Asher.
bollywood

Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Sunny Leone's twin sons, Noah and Asher, turned three on Thursday and the actor celebrated their big day with a backyard party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manya Singh's win was a proud moment for Manushi Chillar.
Manya Singh's win was a proud moment for Manushi Chillar.
bollywood

Manushi is proud after rickshaw driver's daughter Manya gets crowned Miss India

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Former Miss World Manushi Chillar was full of praise after Manya Singh was crowned the runner-up at 2020's Miss India pageant. Manya is a daughter of an auto rickshaw driver.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her memoir Unfinished of late.
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her memoir Unfinished of late.
bollywood

'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka reacted

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has a fan in husband Nick Jonas. The American singer shared a picture holding her book Unfinished and asked her to sign it. She could only gush in love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has shared a new photo on Instagram.
Salman Khan has shared a new photo on Instagram.
bollywood

Salman thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Actor Salman Khan took to social media on Thursday, thanking his fans for the love and support they have shown him. The actor has got major relief in the Blackbuck poaching case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP