Zanai Bhosle again quashes dating rumours with Mohammed Siraj, ties him rakhi; Reddit calls it ‘high school thing to do’

Singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. However, in January this year, Zanai took to Instagram to dispel the rumours, revealing that Siraj is like a brother to her. Now, once again, she has quashed the dating speculation by celebrating Raksha Bandhan with him. Zanai Bhosle ties Rakhi to Mohammed Siraj, quashing dating rumours.

Zanai Bhosle celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Mohammed Siraj

On Saturday, Zanai shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of her Raksha Bandhan celebration with Siraj. Dressed in a stunning green salwar suit, she was seen tying a rakhi on Siraj’s wrist, while he, beaming with joy, marked the occasion in a classic white kurta-pyjama. The video concluded with Siraj handing her a shagun ka lifafa. She captioned the post, “Ek hazaron mein💫❤️ Couldn’t have asked for better.”

The video drew a flurry of reactions online. One comment read, “Bruh, the things one has to do because of rumours.” Another remarked, “Such a high-school thing to do.” A Reddit user quipped, “What’s next? Sara Tendulkar tying rakhi to Shubman Gill?” while another wrote, “I thought these things only happened in school.”

Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj dating rumours

Dating rumours began after a picture of Zanai and Siraj chatting together at her 23rd birthday party surfaced online. The celebration, held on 16 January, was also attended by Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Ayesha Khan, and cricketers Suyash Prabhudessai, Siddhesh Lad, and Shreyas Iyer.

Later, Zanai posted a picture with Siraj on Instagram, writing, “Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother)✨🌸.” Siraj also addressed the rumours, writing, “Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein (There is no one like my sister. I don’t want to stay anywhere without her. My sister is one of a kind, like the moon among the stars).”

Zanai Bhosle's career

Zanai, like her grandmother Asha Bhosle, has also carved a path as a singer. She has released singles such as Main Heer Teri and Kehndi Hai, and has featured in Asha Bhosle’s music video Saiyaan Bina. Earlier this year, she joined AR Rahman’s Wondermen Tour and performed at the opening concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on May 3.