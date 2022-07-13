Athiya Shetty breaks silence on reports of her wedding with boyfriend KL Rahul: ‘I hope I’m invited'

Actor Athiya Shetty on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and addressed reports about her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. While the two have been dating for quite some time now, this is not the first time that rumours about their wedding have surfaced on the internet. However, neither Rahul nor Athiya has ever addressed marriage plans publicly. (Also read: Suniel Shetty on repeated rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding)

Reacting to the recent speculations about the couple’s wedding reportedly taking place in the next three months, Athiya wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.” Athiya and Rahul recently travelled to Munich together, where Rahul underwent a surgery. Over the weekend, several reports claimed that Athiya and KL Rahul will tie the knot soon, most likely within the next few months.

Athiya Shetty reacts to her wedding rumours with KL Rahul.

Talking about the wedding rumours, recently actor Suniel Shetty was asked if the family had started preparations for the said wedding. In reply, he told Radio Mirchi, “No, nothing has been planned yet!” In May, actor Ahan Shetty, Athiya’s brother, spoke about the rumoured wedding. “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?” Ahan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year, when Rahul wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring Athiya and himself. He also shares a close bond with Athiya’s family, and even attended the premiere of Ahan's debut movie Tadap and posed with the family for pictures. Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON