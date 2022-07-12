Suniel Shetty sets the record straight on repeated rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding

On Tuesday, for the nth time in the last few months, reports began doing rounds that actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul were set to marry soon. The two have been dating for quite some time but have not spoken publicly about marriage plans. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, eventually set the record straight and clarified whether a wedding is really on the cards soon or not. Also read: Athiya Shetty reveals if she's moving in with KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul recently travelled to Munich together, where Rahul underwent groin surgery. Over the weekend, several reports began claiming that Athiya and KL Rahul will tie the knot soon. Reports stated that the wedding can take place within the next three months.

When Suniel Shetty was asked if the family had started preparations for the said wedding by Radio Mirchi, he responded, “No, nothing has been planned yet!” This isn’t the first time the veteran actor has had to respond to rumours of his daughter’s wedding. In May, he said it is Athiya's choice on when she wants t

And he isn’t the only member of the Shetty family giving clarifications about Athiya’s wedding. A week before this, Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty had said to Dainik Bhaskar, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

However, in the past, Suniel has spoken of his fondness for Rahul. "As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," he told ETimes.

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official after he wished her on her birthday with a social media post featuring Athiya and himself last year. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap.

