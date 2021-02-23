Bhoot Police poster: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez gear up to hunt down ghosts
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed the release date for her upcoming film, Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, is set for a theatrical release on September 10. She also shared a poster of the film.
On the poster, Jacqueline, Saif, Arjun and Yami stand atop a hill, with their backs towards the camera. Each one of them is holding a weapon. While Yami holds a torch, Arjun has a spear and Jacqueline has a leash in her hands. Saif seems to be holding a skeleton of a hand as he poses. Sharing the poster of the movie, Jacqueline wrote on Instagram, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept!!! #NewNormalIsParanormal #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @akshaipuri @pavankirpalani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice."
The film was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The cast was changed recently and Saif will now be seen with Arjun, Yami and Jacqueline. Bhoot Police will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami.
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, director Pavan had earlier said: “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to the script.”
The team of Bhoot Police has been shooting in various locations - they started in Dalhousie, moved to Dharamshala and then went to Jaisalmer in January this year. The team also shot some portions in Mumbai.
Yami remembered her first shot ever in front of the camera when she reached Rajasthan for Bhoot Police shoot. She posted a picture from sets and remembered shooting for a television project, Chand Ke Paar Chalo.
Jacqueline started her shoot with Akshay Kumar on Monday, for their film, Bachchan Pandey. She posted a picture with Akshay on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Most excited today as I start shooting with Akshay Kumar for Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey."
