Bhumi Pednekar's weekend was all about fangirling over Jennifer Garner, bumping into Beyoncé-Jay Z, and more. See pics

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is making the most of her time in the US after completing a leadership course at Harvard Kennedy School. Giving fans a glimpse of her fun-filled weekend in Beverly Hills, California, the actor wrote about how she fangirled over Jennifer Garner, bumped into Beyoncé and Jay-Z and enjoyed a soccer game with Lilly Singh. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar completes course from Harvard Kennedy School; posts selfie with former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern) Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture of her with Jennifer Garner.

Bhumi Pednekar’s fun weekend

Bhumi posted numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram feed revealing the celebrities she bumped into or hung out with. The actor wrote all about her Sunday well spent, captioning the post, “Sunday in La La Land. Went to my first-ever soccer game, and thank god it was the women’s team! @weareangelcity co-owned by the amazing @lilly , you’re an inspiration! #GirlsUpliftingGirls.”

She then wrote about how she fangirled over Jennifer, even clicking a selfie with her, and spotted Beyoncé and Jay-Z dining at a table next to her. “Had a total fangirl moment meeting Jennifer Garner – her work, her energy, her kindness… just WOW! Ended the night with the most surreal dinner at a cozy Thai spot… with Jay-Z & Beyoncé at the next table!! No pics, but forever saved in my mind.”

Dressed in athletic leisure, Bhumi also posted pictures of everything else she did through the day, including witnessing the LA marathon, making it to a 100 Powerful Women list, heard youngsters playing Mozart, playing with puppies, lunching with friends and more. Arjun Kapoor commented under her post, “Babe, it’s a vibe internationally also,” and Rhea Kapoor wrote, “you went to anajak?”

Recent work

Bhumi was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh this year. She will soon star in the web series Daldal which is based on Vish Dhamija’s book Bhendi Bazaar. She will play Rita Ferreira, Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP. She will also play Sophia Kanmani Shekhar in The Royals.