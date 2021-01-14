Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao from Badhaai Do set, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with Rajkummar Rao as Sumi and Shardul from Badhaai Do
Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao from the sets of their upcoming film, Badhaai Do. While she plays a PT teacher in the movie, he plays a cop.
Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics
Jasmin Singh was spotted hanging out with some industry friends after her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She met with Bharti Singh and others and even showed off her new hair colour.
Janhvi Kapoor's shoot halted by farmer groups, demand her opinion on protest
Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry movie shoot was briefly halted by farmers groups in Punjab who sought her opinion on the farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws.
Priyanka Chopra is excited as The White Tiger makers send her name for awards season in Best Supporting Actress category
Priyanka Chopra has shared a 'For Your Consideration' leaflet (sent to various film awards groups) by The White Tiger team. It championed her in the Best Supporting Actress category.
Amitabh Bachchan tweets interesting observation about Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and other cricket couples
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a viral message forward about how most cricketers have been blessed with baby girls, including Virat Kohli and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma.
Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita
Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response
- Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air
Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay
- Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video
- Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate
Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over
Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’
- Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age
- Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’
- Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather
- The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
Khushi Kapoor twins with a friend, Ibrahim Ali Khan calls them 'double trouble'
