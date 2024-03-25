Bollywood's Holi 2024: Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar get goofy; Samantha Ruth Prabhu drenches pups in colours. Watch

Like the rest of the country, Bollywood stars are also celebrating Holi with lots of colours, songs and a tonne of fun. Several celebrities took to social media on Monday morning to share a glimpse into their celebrations. These included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were also spotted playing Holi with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai celebrates Holika Dahan with Abhishek Bachchan; Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda share pics) Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Soha Ali Khan celebrate Holi.

Akshay shared a goofy video with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger, shot at former home in Juhu. It shows Akshay walking out of his building when he runs into a shirtless Tiger at his gate, ready with a bucket of coloured water. However, Akshay shows him a coconut that he won't hesitate to hit him with should Tiger throw the water at him. Tiger lets better sense prevail and empties the bucket on his own head. Akshay shared the video with the caption, “Bura na mano, Holi hai. #HappyHoli everyone.”

Samantha shared a video from her home that showed her playing with colours with her pups. She is seen lounging in a black tank top and black shorts, smiling while petting the doggies.

Also spotted by the Mumbai paparazzi on Monday morning were Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Soha and Kunal posed for the paparazzi as he brandished an enormous ‘pichkari (water gun)’ before putting colour on Soha's face and heading out in their car with daughter Inaaya.

Kunal is currently raking in praise for his directorial debut, Madgaon Express. The film has been called an out-and-out slapstick comedy that will leave viewers tickled. It stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and Avinash Tiwari with Nora Fatehi.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who announced venturing into politics on Sunday, also shared a picture of herself after playing Holi in her home state Himachal. She wore a blue suit and a Himachali topi with her cheeks covered in colourful powder. “Happy Holi,” she wrote in her tweet.