Bollywood's richest man has never acted, directed, yet has $1.5 billion, more than Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to become a billionaire as per this year's Hurun India Rich List, which was released recently. The list shows that Shah Rukh now has a net worth of $1.4 billion, making him arguably the richest actor in the world. Surprisingly, though, the actor is not the richest person in Bollywood. Here, he is beaten by a man who has never acted, directed, or performed in a film. Shah Rukh Khan with Ronnie Screwvala at the audio launch of their film, Chennai Express, in 2013.

Who is Bollywood's richest person?

According to both the Hurun India Rich List 2025 and Forbes, the richest person in the Hindi film industry is producer and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala. He has a reported net worth of $1.5 billion ( ₹13300 crore approximately). This makes him richer than Shah Rukh, who has a net worth of ₹12500 crore according to Hurun. Karan Johar ( ₹1880 crore) and the Bachchans ( ₹1630 crore) also lag behind. Bhushan Kumar and Aditya Chopra, who are among the most successful filmmakers currently, have reported net worth between ₹8000-10000 crore each, but neither finds a mention in the Hurun Rich List 2025.

Forbes puts Ronnie Screwvala's wealth at $1.5 billion.

About Ronnie Screwvala

A pioneer of the cable television revolution in India, Ronnie Screwvala began his career manufacturing toothbrushes in the 80s, before he set up his cable TV network. In 1990, he founded UTV, initially a TV studio and later a film production house. Over the years, he produced films like Lakshya, Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, and Fashion, among others. In 2012, UTV was acquired by Disney in a billion-dollar deal. Screwvala then founded RSVP Movies, under which he has produced Kedarnath, Uri, and Sam Bahadur, to name a few. Screwvala's massive wealth partially comes from his other business investments, the chief of which are upGrad and Unilazer.

Ronnie Screwvala (2nd from right) with the cast and crew of his 2019 film, The Sky is Pink.

About the Hurun India Rich List

The Hurun Institute released its annual Hurun India Rich List for the year 2025 on Wednesday. The list details the richest individuals from India across fields like business, industry, and even entertainment and sports. Shah Rukh maintains his status as the richest celebrity in India, increasing his net worth from $870 million to $1.4 billion ( ₹12490 crore) in 2025. He leads a pack of super-rich Bollywood folks, including Juhi Chawla and family, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and the Bachchan family.

However, major stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor are absent from the Hurun Rich List. Neither do the top female stars of the era, including Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, make the cut.